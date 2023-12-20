Free webinar to explore COVID-19 impact on young churchgoers

An upcoming webinar will explore the impact COVID-19 had on young people in the church.



On Wednesday, 21 February, McCrindle Research’s Jason Authers will discuss how COVID impacted churchgoers aged 16 to 22. The webinar will explore research undertaken by Power to Change Australia.

It will particularly look at the impact COVID had on church attendance. There will also be reflections from a panel of people engaged in youth ministry regarding the research’s implications on their work.



McCrindle Research’s principal Mark McCrindle previously delivered a keynote address at the 2023 Synod meeting in Katoomba.

Some of McCrindle’s recent work explores Generation Alpha, born in 2010, who are about a quarter of the population.



Mr McCrindle told the Synod meeting that the data pointed to, “A new generation that has not rejected Christianity, because they don’t even know what it is.” Tickets for the event are free and available from Humantix.



For more information, contact Belinda Harding at Belinda.Harding@powertochange.org.au