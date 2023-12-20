  • Home
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
Free webinar to explore COVID-19 impact on young churchgoers

Free webinar to explore COVID-19 impact on young churchgoers

An upcoming webinar will explore the impact COVID-19 had on young people in the church.

On Wednesday, 21 February, McCrindle Research’s Jason Authers will discuss how COVID impacted churchgoers aged 16 to 22. The webinar will explore research undertaken by Power to Change Australia.

It will particularly look at the impact COVID had on church attendance. There will also be reflections from a panel of people engaged in youth ministry regarding the research’s implications on their work.

McCrindle Research’s principal Mark McCrindle previously delivered a keynote address at the 2023 Synod meeting in Katoomba.

Some of McCrindle’s recent work explores Generation Alpha, born in 2010, who are about a quarter of the population.

Mr McCrindle told the Synod meeting that the data pointed to, “A new generation that has not rejected Christianity, because they don’t even know what it is.” Tickets for the event are free and available from Humantix.

For more information, contact Belinda Harding at Belinda.Harding@powertochange.org.au

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

