  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Australia is rich with religious diversity. So why are our newsrooms falling behind?
    Australia is rich with religious diversity. So why are our newsrooms falling behind?
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
  • Reviews
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Ted Lasso’s Christmas gift we never knew we wanted

Ted Lasso’s Christmas gift we never knew we wanted

For those of us of a certain age, the annual claymation Christmas classic was always a holiday treat.

And to be honest Ted Lasso and claymation seem like the perfect fit. So just in time for Christmas we have an early treat from the full cast of Ted Lasso with their Christmas short.

Apple got the whole Ted Lasso gang back together for the short. A sweet little holiday story that takes full advantage of the medium’s possibilities. Jason Sudeikis (Ted), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Phil Dunster (Jamie) and Nick Mohammed (Nate) are all here, and they’re on a very weird little Christmas adventure – find Ted’s missing mustache – in The Missing Christmas Mustache.

Weird, and funny there are enough affirming messages in this little four minute short to seriously get even the biggest grinch through Christmas.

Ted Lasso dominated this year’s Emmys, netting seven wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Goldstein), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Waddingham), Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series. Just as importantly, it won this year’s contest of vibes, providing TV with an anti-anti-hero in Sudeikis’ Lasso, who appears poised to usher in a new era of television leads who defy the Tony Soprano/Don Draper/Walter White archetype so popular in the previous decade. So enjoy the early gift you never knew you wanted.

As Ted says “its not about making Christmas perfect with the people you love, it’s the people you love that make it perfect. It’s the imperfections that make it perfect.”

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Adrian Drayton

Adrian Drayton

Managing Editor of Insights

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

After a difficult year for residents living in the…
#storiesofhope The Moderator's Christmas message f…
After a long wait, #Encanto is finally here. Accom…
#StoriesOfHope What stories of hope have you disco…
MemoryLink is a device beneficial for Worship for…
#SummerInsights is ready - read it online today! 😎…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top