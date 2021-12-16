Ted Lasso’s Christmas gift we never knew we wanted

For those of us of a certain age, the annual claymation Christmas classic was always a holiday treat.

And to be honest Ted Lasso and claymation seem like the perfect fit. So just in time for Christmas we have an early treat from the full cast of Ted Lasso with their Christmas short.

Apple got the whole Ted Lasso gang back together for the short. A sweet little holiday story that takes full advantage of the medium’s possibilities. Jason Sudeikis (Ted), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Phil Dunster (Jamie) and Nick Mohammed (Nate) are all here, and they’re on a very weird little Christmas adventure – find Ted’s missing mustache – in The Missing Christmas Mustache.

Weird, and funny there are enough affirming messages in this little four minute short to seriously get even the biggest grinch through Christmas.

Ted Lasso dominated this year’s Emmys, netting seven wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Goldstein), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Waddingham), Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series. Just as importantly, it won this year’s contest of vibes, providing TV with an anti-anti-hero in Sudeikis’ Lasso, who appears poised to usher in a new era of television leads who defy the Tony Soprano/Don Draper/Walter White archetype so popular in the previous decade. So enjoy the early gift you never knew you wanted.

As Ted says “its not about making Christmas perfect with the people you love, it’s the people you love that make it perfect. It’s the imperfections that make it perfect.”