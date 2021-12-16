  • Home
Cessnock Uniting Church to distribute Christmas hampers

Cessnock Uniting Church to distribute Christmas hampers

The Cessnock Christian Christmas Day Luncheon has needed to cancel their Christmas lunch for another year, but will be still helping their local community.

Cessnock Uniting Church recently received 60 food hampers from Foodbank, and the committee will help distribute them in the community.

The luncheon has previously been held Cessnock Uniting Church’s Wesley Hall.  COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

Organising committee member Helen Dyball told local newspaper The Cessnock Advertiser that the congregation was saddened to call off the lunch again, but hoped the hampers would bring joy.

Cessnock Uniting Church will distribute the hampers to local service providers, op shops, and to people they have previously attended the Christmas lunch.

Rev. Neil Smith said the hampers meant a lot to the recipients.

“At Christmas some people have more than they can eat, and more parties than they can cope with, while others have not enough to eat, and no-one they can share it with,” Rev. Smith said.

For more information about Hampers in the Cessnock area, or to volunteer to deliver them, contact Helen or Rob on 0419 275 450.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

