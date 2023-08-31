  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
  • Reviews
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
  • News
  • Events
Home
Synod accepts regulation proposal

Synod accepts regulation proposal

A proposal regarding the Synod’s oversight and the Synod Board has been adopted by the Synod meeting.

The proposal was introduced by Rev. John Squires and Rev. Grant Bilbey.

According to Rev. Bilbey, while the proposal primarily regarded the Synod’s regulations, “it is about more than that.”

“It is a proposal to assist us in our responsibility,” he said.

“I am aware that the Synod Standing Committee is a Synod Meeting between meetings.

However, he added that the Synod Standing Committee did not do certain things, such as elect a moderator or appoint a new General Secretary, “Those decisions are made by the Synod in council,” he said.

Rev. Bilbey said the proposal was “To give the Synod Standing Committee to give oversight and improve transparency…noting that there are some things that are by their nature, confidential.”

Rev. Squires said that the proposal emerged from, “discussions that have taken place since the 2021 Synod.”

Among other things, the proposal concerned the formation of the Synod board, the composition of that Synod board, a review of the Synod Board which is proposed, reporting of the Synod board to the Synod in session, and removing the situation where the Synod Standing Committee makes decisions about bylaws about the Synod Standing Committee itself.

The Proposal called for terms of reference, for a report to the next Synod in session, some rationale for the current synod board, establishment of reporting from the Synod board to the next synod meeting. The next Synod meeting will consider bylaws regarding the Synod standing committee.

The proposal was accepted by consensus.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top