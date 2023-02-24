  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Sydney students striking for climate send government message, “We won’t settle”

Sydney students striking for climate send government message, “We won’t settle”

On Friday 3 March school students in Sydney will be joined alongside thousands across the world as a part of the Global Climate Strike, demanding that our Government take drastic action against the climate crisis by rejecting new coal and gas projects, and invest in clean renewable energy, secure union green jobs and First Nations solutions to protect country.

The Morrison Government is gone, but the Climate Crisis is still here. It is abundantly clear that the Labor Government’s 43 per cent emissions reduction target is simply inadequate and lacks the necessary actions to enact the action needed to protect our futures. We have seen this on full display with the Safeguard mechanism allowing companies to trade off their emissions and continue polluting in a business as usual way. We are in a climate crisis, we demand better.

In NSW we are preparing for a State Election and it is now more essential than ever to push our political candidates to stand for climate justice. We have seen continuous inaction on climate from the Liberal-National Perrottet Government and Labor has not proposed an alternative that by any means is sufficient. We are sending them a message that #WeWon’tSettle as communities, workers, young people, First Nations communities and marginalised groups are exploited while both the NSW Liberal and Labor Parties continue to greenwash through duplicitous and callous actions.

We want to see justice intersect. We want to see people not have to choose between heating or eating, we want to see Treaty, we want to know that our communities and frontlines are being heard and their demands for justice are met. So we Strike for Climate Justice on March 3rd.

Ethan Lyons, 17, Year 12: “We are striking to expose the Albanese government’s greenwashing. Their plan to cut emissions relies on a trading scheme that allows fossil fuel companies to buy their way out of cutting emissions.  As a young Wiradjuri striker, I want to see public and community driven solutions to the climate crisis otherwise we won’t settle.”

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top