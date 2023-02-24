Moderator of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of NSW and the ACT, Rev Simon Hansford has condemned the abhorrent attacks against LGBTIQA+ communities of faith and their place of worship during WorldPride.

The comments follow recent attacks of vandalism and verbal abuse against Congregation members at the Uniting Church in Pitt Street, Sydney, over the last week.

“Homophobic or transphobic attacks against any community member or individual is vehemently opposed by the Church,” Rev Hansford said.

“We equally deplore attacks against any community of faith.”

“We reach out in prayer and support to LGBTIQA+ faith community members and families who have been directly or indirectly affected by these events. We are thankful for the diversity of our Uniting Church community and all those who join with us, for celebration, healing or hope.

“As a Church we are proud of our long-standing commitment to promoting the rights of LGBTIQA+ communities and welcoming people of all backgrounds to our communities and places of worship,” Rev Hansford said.