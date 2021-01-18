Suzanne Stanton to lead Glenbrook’s Day of Mourning service

Rev. Suzanne Stanton will lead Glenbrook Uniting Church’s Day of Mourning service on Sunday, 24 January.

The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page, as many Uniting Church congregations across the country reflect upon the invasion and colonisation of this nation upon her First Peoples.

According to Rev. Stanton, much of the service will be based on the Assembly’s Day of Mourning Resources.

“We will also hear the Children’s Story “Sorry, Sorry” (by Anne Kerr, with cover by Marda Pitt) and I’ll be sharing the story of my indigenous ancestors, who were Dharawal People from the Kangaroo Valley/Shoalhaven area,” Rev. Stanton said.



“I’ll be reflecting on what was lost when the colonisers arrived, and some of the complications I see in this story for our identity as Second Peoples.”

“I’ll be leading the service this Sunday at Glenbrook for the first time there, and my first time doing a pre-recorded and streamed service,” she said.



“Scott, my ever faithful “Minister’s Roadie” is providing the tech support and we will gather with Ellie and Andrew this Sunday morning when we stream the service.”



The service’s reading will be Micah 6:6-8.

The observance of a “Day of Mourning” on the Sunday before Australia Day was endorsed by the 15th Assembly at the request of members of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC).

Glenbrook Uniting Church’s service first streams on their Facebook page at 9:30am on Sunday, 24 January. It will be available on Facebook afterwards.

For more information on Glenbrook Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page or their official website.