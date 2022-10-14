Suicide prevention stakeholders need to work together, Lifeline says

Content warning: This article contains discussion of suicide.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lifeline Australia said the release of the 2021 cause of death data, outlines a tragedy.

The data, released on Wednesday 19 October revealed that there were 3,144 lives lost to suicide in 2021.

Colin Seery is Lifeline’s CEO. He said the numbers reinforce the need for government, business, and the community to reduce intentional self-harm deaths.

“Firstly, we remember the 3,144 Australians who died by suicide in 2021 and the many people left behind who are learning to live a life without their loved ones,” Mr Seery said.

“Every life lost is a tragedy which affects our families, workplaces and communities. Today will be a difficult day for many. I want to remind anyone who is struggling that Lifeline is here for you, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“We know intervention can save lives and we are committed to keeping up our momentum in all areas, including community services, aftercare and bereavement as well as finding new ways of working together within the sector to support people in suicidal distress or at risk of it.”

Mr Seery also called on the community to continue to connect with each other during challenging times.

“If you know someone who might be having a difficult time, please reach out to them and encourage them to seek help. By checking in, you are essentially showing them that you care and that can truly make all the difference.” Mr Seery said.Lifeline operates the 13 11 14 telephone line with 41 centres around the nation as well as 24/7 text (0477 13 11 14) and 24/7 webchat available here.