  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Did the Morrison government change the relationship between religion and politics in Australia?
    Did the Morrison government change the relationship between religion and politics in Australia?
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Suicide prevention stakeholders need to work together, Lifeline says

Suicide prevention stakeholders need to work together, Lifeline says

Content warning: This article contains discussion of suicide.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lifeline Australia said the release of the 2021 cause of death data, outlines a tragedy.

The data, released on Wednesday 19 October revealed that there were 3,144 lives lost to suicide in 2021.

Colin Seery is Lifeline’s CEO. He said the numbers reinforce the need for government, business, and the community to reduce intentional self-harm deaths.

“Firstly, we remember the 3,144 Australians who died by suicide in 2021 and the many people left behind who are learning to live a life without their loved ones,” Mr Seery said.

“Every life lost is a tragedy which affects our families, workplaces and communities. Today will be a difficult day for many. I want to remind anyone who is struggling that Lifeline is here for you, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“We know intervention can save lives and we are committed to keeping up our momentum in all areas, including community services, aftercare and bereavement as well as finding new ways of working together within the sector to support people in suicidal distress or at risk of it.”

Mr Seery also called on the community to continue to connect with each other during challenging times.

“If you know someone who might be having a difficult time, please reach out to them and encourage them to seek help. By checking in, you are essentially showing them that you care and that can truly make all the difference.” Mr Seery said.Lifeline operates the 13 11 14 telephone line with 41 centres around the nation as well as 24/7 text (0477 13 11 14) and 24/7 webchat available here

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

API access deactivated. To reactivate, go to the app dashboard.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top