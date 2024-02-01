  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
  • Reviews
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
  • News
Home
Stinky stowaways found lurking in NSW luggage 

Stinky stowaways found lurking in NSW luggage 

The NSW Government has asked travellers arriving in Australia from Europe or Asia, to check their luggage for the brown marmorated stink bug, Halyomorpha halys. 

The pest was recently detected in home in the state. A traveler who had arrived from Asia put the stink bug in a jar and froze it, before calling the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI). 

Confirmed as a brown marmorated stink bug by DPI scientists, further investigations detected another stink bug hidden in the pocket of a pair of pants from the luggage. 

The DPI is undertaking ongoing surveillance to ensure no stink bugs have escaped or established outside the house.  

Brown marmorated stink bugs are known to stow away in cargo from the northern hemisphere from September to April. 

The pest hibernates in Winter and emerges in Summer. 

Feeding on more than 300 plant species, it would be extremely difficult and expensive to manage if allowed to establish in Australia as it is not easily controlled with pesticides. 

An adult brown marmorated stink bug is approximately 12 to 17 mm long and 7 to 10 mm wide, about the size of a five-cent coin, and emits a pungent odour when disturbed. 

Brown marmorated stink bugs vary in colour, but generally have mottled brown bodies with white bands on antennae, legs and the sides of their abdomen. 

This stink bug feeds on fruiting plants, including ornamentals and vegetables. Its preferred plants include apples, peaches, raspberries, sweet corn, green beans, capsicums and tomatoes. 

In August 2018, brown marmorated stink bug was eradicated in NSW following the detection of the pest in western Sydney warehouses in the 2017-18 summer. 

Tara Moriarty is NSW’s Minister for Agriculture. Ms Moriaty called for people to be vigilant about the bug. 

“Look for brown marmorated stink bug in your luggage, including clothes and shoes, around the home and in yards and call the NSW Exotic Plant Pest Hotline, 1800 084 881 if you find any – dead or alive,” she said. 

“Not only does this stink bug release a disgusting odour, it’s a serious threat to households and horticultural industries as it damages plants, including vegetable and fruit crops and ornamental trees.” 

More information about the brown marmorated stink bug is available here. 

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top