  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
  • Reviews
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
  • News
Home
“A feast of sacred creativity”

“A feast of sacred creativity”

Marion St will perform their first live event together on Friday, 23 February.  

Gabi Cadenhead is one of the musicians behind Marion St.

“We’re really looking forward to our first live event as a project,” they said. 
 
“It will be lovely to play our songs with the full band, which will be a bigger sound than your average Sunday worship, and to bring together a community from many different faith spaces around our music.” 
 
The night will open with a set by songwriters from Newtown Mission: Helen Wright, Glen Spencer, Heather Prowse, and James Watson, who collaborated on writing the song Bread and Wine which was part of the Transforming Spirit album in 2023.  
 
The Marion St band will perform eight songs, many of them from their first two EPs Whole and Calling, as well as some unreleased tracks from their upcoming EP. 
 
“There will be poems interspersed throughout the night, by Michael Ramaidama, Rose Lamack, Hannah Roux and myself, as well as an art installation by Sophie Cox,” Gabi said. 
 
“We can’t wait to welcome our audience to a feast of sacred creativity.” 

Marion St’s official launch takes place at 7:30pm on Friday 23 February at Annandale Creative Arts Centre. Tickets are $20 and available here.  

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top