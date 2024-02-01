Marion St will perform their first live event together on Friday, 23 February.

Gabi Cadenhead is one of the musicians behind Marion St.

“We’re really looking forward to our first live event as a project,” they said.



“It will be lovely to play our songs with the full band, which will be a bigger sound than your average Sunday worship, and to bring together a community from many different faith spaces around our music.”



The night will open with a set by songwriters from Newtown Mission: Helen Wright, Glen Spencer, Heather Prowse, and James Watson, who collaborated on writing the song Bread and Wine which was part of the Transforming Spirit album in 2023.



The Marion St band will perform eight songs, many of them from their first two EPs Whole and Calling, as well as some unreleased tracks from their upcoming EP.



“There will be poems interspersed throughout the night, by Michael Ramaidama, Rose Lamack, Hannah Roux and myself, as well as an art installation by Sophie Cox,” Gabi said.



“We can’t wait to welcome our audience to a feast of sacred creativity.”

Marion St’s official launch takes place at 7:30pm on Friday 23 February at Annandale Creative Arts Centre. Tickets are $20 and available here.