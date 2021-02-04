Stations of the Cross to return in March

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Stations of the Cross art exhibition is set to return in 2021.

The exhibition will take place at the Northmead Creative Arts High School from 22 March to 4 April.



It features the work of artists from a wide variety of faith traditions and styles, focusing on their unique takes on the stations of the cross.



Each year, curators invite 15 artists to participate. They randomly allocate each artist an individual station of the cross with a short brief, and give them around nine months to work on their particular station.

The artists featured this year include Harrie Fisher, Chris Wyatt, James Drinkwater, Joe Furlonger, Lesley Salem, Chris Auckett, Toni Hassan, Jeannette Siebols, Jennifer Little, John Forrester Clack, Reg Mombassa, Matthew Calandra, Euan Macloed, and Tony Mighell.

Rev. Dr Doug Purnell is one of the event organisers, as well as an artist whose work will be included in the exhibition.

He said that he hopes the exhibition helps people approach Easter in a fresh way.



“One of the questions for me, as the pandemic restrictions begin to lift, is just how we generate energy in our communities again,” Rev. Dr Purnell said.



“One way is to find some things that we can do together as groups, and especially outings.”

Exhibition organisers are offering guided tours with commentary, by request.



COVID safe protocols will be adhered to during the event.

The Stations of the Cross exhibition has run since 2007. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.



The Stations of the Cross art exhibition takes place at Northmead Creative and Performing Arts High School daily from 10am to 4pm. It will open on 22 March. There will also be a wine and cheese night from 6:30 to 8:30pm on Thursday, 25 March. The exhibition finishes on 4 April.

For more information, contact Northmead Uniting Church on 02 9890 5813 or Northmead Creative and Performing Arts High School on 02 9630 4116.