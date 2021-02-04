  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
  • Reviews
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Stations of the Cross to return in March

Stations of the Cross to return in March

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Stations of the Cross art exhibition is set to return in 2021.

The exhibition will take place at the Northmead Creative Arts High School from 22 March to 4 April.

It features the work of artists from a wide variety of faith traditions and styles, focusing on their unique takes on the stations of the cross.

Each year, curators invite 15 artists to participate.  They randomly allocate each artist an individual station of the cross with a short brief, and give them around nine months to work on their particular station. 

The artists featured this year include Harrie Fisher, Chris Wyatt, James Drinkwater, Joe Furlonger, Lesley Salem, Chris Auckett, Toni Hassan, Jeannette Siebols, Jennifer Little, John Forrester Clack, Reg Mombassa, Matthew Calandra, Euan Macloed, and Tony Mighell.

Rev. Dr Doug Purnell is one of the event organisers, as well as an artist whose work will be included in the exhibition.

He said that he hopes the exhibition helps people approach Easter in a fresh way.

“One of the questions for me, as the pandemic restrictions begin to lift, is just how we generate energy in our communities again,” Rev. Dr Purnell said.

“One way is to find some things that we can do together as groups, and especially outings.”

Exhibition organisers are offering guided tours with commentary, by request.

COVID safe protocols will be adhered to during the event.

The Stations of the Cross exhibition has run since 2007. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Stations of the Cross art exhibition takes place at Northmead Creative and Performing Arts High School daily from 10am to 4pm. It will open on 22 March. There will also be a wine and cheese night from 6:30 to 8:30pm on Thursday, 25 March. The exhibition finishes on 4 April.

For more information, contact Northmead Uniting Church on 02 9890 5813 or Northmead Creative and Performing Arts High School on 02 9630 4116.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

We are celebrating this fresh take on the Easter s…
Uniting Venues is excited to announce that they ar…
The Whole Church events will be held in Churches a…
Have you registered for the NEW Uniting Mission an…
Does your congregation has an event planned for th…
Could you be a digital mentor? 🕶️ Being a Digital…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top