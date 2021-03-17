Stations of the Cross opens next week

Now in its 13th year, Stations of the Cross: Suffering and the Human Spirit Art Exhibition engages audiences with the work of a wide variety of artists.

Each artist’s work reflects on a Station of the Cross arising from their own unique perspective. Approaching their work from a variety of religious affiliation, including none, artists are chosen based on their ability to reflect and make unique works.

The exhibition runs for two weeks starting with the opening night Monday 22 March at 6:30PM.

This year’s artists include Euan Macleod, Reg Mombassa, Harrie Fasher, Toni Hassan, and Northmead CAPA’s own Chris Auckett.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday 23 March until Sunday 4 April 2021. Entry is free.

There will also be a number of special events during the exhibition.

Exhibition Opening Night – Monday 22 March (6:30PM Curator’s Tour and 7:30PM Official Opening)

Stations of the cross takes place at 28 Campbell Street Northmead, at Northmead Creative and Performing Arts High School from Monday, 22 March to Sunday, 4 April. There is plenty of parking onsite.

For more information, join the Facebook Event here or call 0424 444 631.