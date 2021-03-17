  • Home
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
    Remembering well
    Remembering well
    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    New book to explore what Jesus learned from women
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
Stations of the Cross opens next week

Now in its 13th year, Stations of the Cross: Suffering and the Human Spirit Art Exhibition engages audiences with the work of a wide variety of artists.
Each artist’s work reflects on a Station of the Cross arising from their own unique perspective. Approaching their work from a variety of religious affiliation, including none, artists are chosen based on their ability to reflect and make unique works.

The exhibition runs for two weeks starting with the opening night Monday 22 March at 6:30PM.

This year’s artists include Euan Macleod, Reg Mombassa, Harrie Fasher, Toni Hassan, and Northmead CAPA’s own Chris Auckett.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday 23 March until Sunday 4 April 2021. Entry is free.

There will also be a number of special events during the exhibition.

  • Exhibition Opening Night – Monday 22 March (6:30PM Curator’s Tour and 7:30PM Official Opening)
  • Open Daily –10AM till 4PM from Tuesday 23 March
  • Guided Tours – Saturdays and Sundays from 2PM
  • Wine and Cheese – Thursday 25 March at 7.00 pm
  • Moderator Eremos Retreat – Saturday 27 March from 10.00 am – 1.00 pm
  • Jazz Night – Sunday 28 March at 6PM
  • Good Friday – Friday 2 April at 9.00 am
  • Exhibition Final Day – Sunday4  April  

Stations of the cross takes place at 28 Campbell Street Northmead, at Northmead Creative and Performing Arts High School from Monday, 22 March to Sunday, 4 April. There is plenty of parking onsite.

For more information, join the Facebook Event here or call 0424 444 631.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

