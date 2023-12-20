Starting the year off right – with rest…

The period between Christmas and New Year’s Day is an odd twilight zone. Many individuals either take time off from work or adopt a more relaxed pace if they continue working. Many take a longer period off in the new year, before the busyness of the year begins. This time stands apart as a time not intended for relentless hustling, meeting deadlines, or cramming endless tasks onto to-do lists.

Instead, it’ is a week ‘sdevoted to rest. Or it should be…

However, relying solely on this for rest is insufficient. Enduring the next 50-odd weeks successfully requires incorporating regular periods of rest into your schedule—be it daily, weekly, or even monthly. The key is to prioritise rest not only during this specific week but throughout the entire upcoming year.

Here’s a few ideas, including a divine one, to take some time to rest.

Rest is About Turning Off the Noise

In a culture dominated by sensory overload, the concept of rest often eludes us. Many engage in multiple activities simultaneously—reading articles, listening to music, texting friends, and playing games. Amid this chaos, the most spiritually significant act might be doing nothing at all. Embracing stillness and inactivity can have profound effects on one’s psyche. Studies indicate that activities like meditation, essentially sitting in a room with a contemplative mindset, contribute to becoming a better-rounded individual.

Despite the apparent benefits, meditation remains underutilised by many adults who could benefit from moments of silence and solitude. The challenge is to overcome the discomfort associated with sitting still and being silent. Taking small steps, such as stepping away from electronics and connecting with nature, even if only for a brief walk with the dog, can be a meaningful start. Step into nature its good for the soul.

Rest is About Not Being Busy

Unfortunately, some individuals remain perpetually busy because they have come to idolise busyness, intertwining their identities with constant activity. Busyness is equated with value and productivity, creating a paradox where being busy is both a source of pride and a cause of physical, emotional, and spiritual depletion. To enhance well-being, it is crucial to dial back the preoccupation with busyness and embrace moments of peace.

We are busy people. We like that about ourselves. We also hate that about ourselves.

There’s an episode of Seinfeld in which George Costanza theorised that so long as he looked annoyed his boss would presume that he was hard at work. Like a lot of observational humour, this is rich with subtext.

Rest is About Taking the Time

Whether one believes in a creation timeline of a few days or several hundred million years, the concept remains that God, after creating the Earth and cosmos, took time to rest.

This wasn’t due to exertion but to establish a pattern and demonstrate how to live a more fulfilling life. Recognising that God doesn’t operate at the frenetic pace of humans can inspire us to pursue rest. Despite holding the universe together and knowing the minutiae of each person’s life, there are numerous references in Scripture portraying God on a throne—just sitting.

In essence, following the divine example involves taking a seat, lowering the volume, turning off devices, meditating, and embracing rest.

Photo by Maria Varshavskaya from Pexels.com