    Strengthening Your Faith: Personal Connections Over Social Media
    Strengthening Your Faith: Personal Connections Over Social Media
    Struggling to be still
    Struggling to be still
    Sowing Seeds of Mission: The Orange Missional Hub Experience
    Sowing Seeds of Mission: The Orange Missional Hub Experience
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
Springwood Uniting Church to host 2023 Fair Trade Market

Springwood Uniting Church to host 2023 Fair Trade Market

Springwood Uniting Church will host their annual Fair Trade market on Saturday, 11 November. 

Rev. Leigh Gardiner is one of Springwood Uniting Church’s ministers. 

“This is a wonderful opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and purchase gifts that give twice (or more),” she said.  

“You will be supporting families and small communities in poor nations as well as finding beautiful, hand crafted, unique gifts including toys, clothing, jewellery, handcrafts, food and beverage items.’ 

The market will feature items such as jewellery, home decor, clothing, toys, and food. 

There will also be a tea room selling tea, coffee, sandwiches, and slices. 

The market is an annual tradition. 

Springwood Uniting Church’s Fair Trade Market takes place on Saturday, 11 November from 9am. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

