Springwood Uniting Church to host 2023 Fair Trade Market

Springwood Uniting Church will host their annual Fair Trade market on Saturday, 11 November.

Rev. Leigh Gardiner is one of Springwood Uniting Church’s ministers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and purchase gifts that give twice (or more),” she said.

“You will be supporting families and small communities in poor nations as well as finding beautiful, hand crafted, unique gifts including toys, clothing, jewellery, handcrafts, food and beverage items.’

There will also be a tea room selling tea, coffee, sandwiches, and slices.

The market is an annual tradition.

