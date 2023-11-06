  • Home
    Strengthening Your Faith: Personal Connections Over Social Media
    Struggling to be still
    Sowing Seeds of Mission: The Orange Missional Hub Experience
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
New book to explore everyday racism

Launching in January, Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won’t Tell You is a how-to guide to course-correct for daily microaggressions, behaviors, and choices that can harm people.

In Race Rules, lawyer, speaker and anti-racism ethicist Fatimah Gilliam provides a straightforward, universal three-step framework to unlearn racism and challenge misconceptions, as well as actionable tips and tools on cross-racial interactions in people’s personal and professional lives.

“Thoughts without deeds don’t lead to adequate progress,” Ms Gilliam said.

“Choices with delayed timelines prioritise the status quo. Self-education without behavioral change is half stepping—and often morphs into lip service requiring people of color to wait for justice, equality, and humanising treatment.”

Ms Gilliam aims to help readers shift their mindsets and become action-oriented Racism Disruptors instead of silent supporters of the status quo and beneficiaries of what she calls, “White Welfare.”

Through straight talk and humour, Race Rules provides advice, tools, and tips in a user-friendly format, including conversation translation charts, suggested talking points, reflective questions, historical overviews, poignant illustrations and helpful data. Ms Gilliam said, “Race Rules serves as a reference tool or a ‘Karen’s Handbook’ on what to do to avoid offending others and damaging relationships.”

Fatimah Gilliam is the founder and CEO of The Azara Group, which provides diversity and inclusion, leadership development, negotiation, and strategy consulting services.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

