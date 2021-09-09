Speaking up for climate action: hang a banner to show your support

As the world heats up, so does the call for governments across the world to commit to more decisive action on climate change.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chane (IPCC) has emphasised that there is still time to act, but that the window is closing. The world must make steep cuts in emissions by 2030, to have a decent chance of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees.

In November, the world’s nations, including Australia, will come together at the Uniting Nations COP 26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, to revise our climate commitments and set new targets. Across the world, people are calling for this meeting to really count.

Many different groups in Australia are united behind this common purpose. The School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) movement will again be hosting a raft of COVID safe gatherings on Friday 15 October to draw attention to the need for a better climate future for all (we will provide more information on these soon). Our Synod Climate Action Strategy commits us as church to stand with young people in voicing their climate concerns, something many hundreds of Uniting Church people have done in SS4C actions since 2019.

Our friends at the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC) are also speaking out. As part of an alliance of different faith groups brought together by Green Faith International, ARRCC is encouraging involvement in Faiths 4 Climate Justice Day of Action on 17 and 18 October. Hanging a climate banner is one action they are asking faith groups to take.

Displaying a banner with a message of support for climate action is one simple way congregations can express faith-shaped care for creation in the public square. Here are some options:

Display a banner you already have from now until November (it might need some patching up or dusting off) in support of SS4C, ARRCC Day of Action and strong action at COP 26.

Order a banner if you don't have one (or make your own): You can order a banner from the Synod website ($88 plus postage). There are three messages to choose from. Killing the Planet is Against Our Religion Climate Emergency: God didn't create a Planet B Act on Climate! Leave no one behind

Alternatively, you can also order a banner from ARRCC, including one calling for bold action this decade 2020-2030.

, including one calling for bold action this decade 2020-2030. If you can’t afford a banner, contact the Uniting Advocacy team and we may be able to order one for you. But be early, as supply is limited. Contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or joobrien@uniting.org

To add momentum to your action you can register your banner as part of the Faiths 4 Climate Day of Action. This adds weight and credibility to the global call of people of faith for climate action. Be sure to take a photo of your banner and share it on social media on Sunday, October 17 with the hashtag #Faiths4Climate

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or at joobrien@uniting.org

The Uniting Advocacy Team