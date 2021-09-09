  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Learning a language in lockdown
    Learning a language in lockdown
    Does Australia need the church?
    Does Australia need the church?
    Creative Writing as a Spiritual Practice
    Creative Writing as a Spiritual Practice
    No gift without its corresponding service
    No gift without its corresponding service
  • Reviews
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Speaking up for climate action: hang a banner to show your support

Speaking up for climate action: hang a banner to show your support

As the world heats up, so does the call for governments across the world to commit to more decisive action on climate change.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chane (IPCC) has emphasised that there is still time to act, but that the window is closing. The world must make steep cuts in emissions by 2030, to have a decent chance of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees.

In November, the world’s nations, including Australia, will come together at the Uniting Nations COP 26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, to revise our climate commitments and set new targets. Across the world, people are calling for this meeting to really count.

Many different groups in Australia are united behind this common purpose. The School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) movement will again be hosting a raft of COVID safe gatherings on Friday 15 October to draw attention to the need for a better climate future for all (we will provide more information on these soon). Our Synod Climate Action Strategy commits us as church to stand with young people in voicing their climate concerns, something many hundreds of Uniting Church people have done in SS4C actions since 2019.

Our friends at the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC) are also speaking out. As part of an alliance of different faith groups brought together by Green Faith International, ARRCC is encouraging involvement in Faiths 4 Climate Justice Day of Action on 17 and 18 October. Hanging a climate banner is one action they are asking faith groups to take.

Displaying a banner with a message of support for climate action is one simple way congregations can express faith-shaped care for creation in the public square. Here are some options:

  • Display a banner you already have from now until November (it might need some patching up or dusting off) in support of SS4C, ARRCC Day of Action and strong action at COP 26.
  • Order a banner if you don’t have one (or make your own): You can order a banner from the Synod website ($88 plus postage). There are three messages to choose from.
    • Killing the Planet is Against Our Religion
    • Climate Emergency: God didn’t create a Planet B
    • Act on Climate! Leave no one behind
  • Alternatively, you can also order a banner from ARRCC, including one calling for bold action this decade 2020-2030.
  • If you can’t afford a banner, contact the Uniting Advocacy team and we may be able to order one for you. But be early, as supply is limited. Contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or joobrien@uniting.org
  • To add momentum to your action you can register your banner as part of the Faiths 4 Climate Day of Action. This adds weight and credibility to the global call of people of faith for climate action. Be sure to take a photo of your banner and share it on social media on Sunday, October 17 with the hashtag #Faiths4Climate

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or at joobrien@uniting.org

The Uniting Advocacy Team

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Are they really OK? Ask them today. 🤔 Do you know…
@iwillrise.au is offering a wonderful space where…
Every child, in every community, needs a fair go.👶…
Do you miss going out shopping? Are you tired of b…
Lectionary Reflections for this month are availabl…
Did you know that Uniting is offering a variety of…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top