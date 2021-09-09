Faith Ecology Network presents The Reef
On Tuesday, 14 September, Dr Jon Day (Adjunct Senior Research Fellow) joins Myree Sam (Consultant – First Nations Education) in a forum organised by the Faith Ecology network.
The event will offer Scientific and First Nations perspectives on the magnificence of the Great Barrier Reef, the threats it faces, and how to respond.
Held via Zoom, the event offers a night of expert input, small group discussion, a Q and A session, and an invitation to join in a global day of action organised by the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC).
This event is part of the Deep Listening series, following a similar event with Andrew Skeoch.
Dr Jon Day was the director of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and will speak about the Reef, its management challenges, and the key threats spelt out in the latest outlook report. Myree Sam is the First Nations Education consultant for Catholic Education Services in Cairns, and will speak about First Nations Sustainable practices/protocols and connectedness to Land Sea and Sky.
The Faith Ecology Network (FEN) is an Australian hub for strengthening an interfaith dialogue between science and religion in the interests of advancing ecological consciousness and care for the Earth.
‘The Reef’ takes place on Tuesday 14 September, 5pm-6:45pm via Zoom. Tickets are available here now for free or by donation.
ADVERTISING
UPCOMING EVENTS
Supervisor Training ProgramMon, 10th May 2021 - Fri, 5th Nov 2021
FREE Webinars for parents and carersMon, 16th Aug 2021 - Thu, 18th Nov 2021
Seasons of Creation Online Café!Tue, 7th Sep 2021 - Tue, 28th Sep 2021
Saltbush: Uniting the Scattered Community - Online Gathering Day 1Thu, 16th Sep 2021
Saltbush: Uniting the Scattered Community - Online Gathering Day 2Sat, 18th Sep 2021
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.