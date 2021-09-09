What does Christian faith have to do with the way our society is organised?

That question obviously interests quite a few of us, because well over 100 Uniting Church members have already registered for our online forum, Faith and Politics: Do they relate?

Co-hosted by Uniting Mission and Education and Uniting, this event aims to encourage open reflection and conversation about this important issue.

We know this is not always an easy topic to consider and we sometimes feel cautious talking about it. On the other hand, most of us recognise that God is interested in and cares about all aspects of life, including our life together in community, and that’s what politics, in broad terms, is about.

The Faith and Politics forum will be MC’ d by Rev. Kath Merrifield. It will begin with the life experience of three different church members. We’ll hear about their views about politics, what shaped them and their thoughts on the process of voting. There will be opportunity for all participants to share their experiences, ideas and questions on the issues raised. We will have the benefit of Rev. Dr Peter Walker’s and Rev. Bec Lindsay’s theological reflections on all of this. All those who register will receive a short paper prepared by Rev. Dr Chris Walker that outlines factors that have shaped the Uniting Church’s approach to social responsibility, which will help orient our conversation at the forum.

Our main aim is to encourage a deeper awareness of this important area of faith and life and provide some guidance in how we navigate through it.

The Faith and Politics: Do they relate forum takes place on Wednesday 15 September from 7pm to 8.30pm. You can register here.

If you have any questions about the forum, or would like to know more, contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or at joobrien@uniting.org

The Uniting Advocacy Team