Soldiers Point Uniting Church closes

Members of the Soldiers Point Uniting Church have farewelled the old building in a final service. However, this has led to new beginnings at Salamander Bay Uniting Church.

The final service at Soldiers Point Uniting Church took place on Sunday, 24September. Port Stephens Uniting Church Minister Glenys Biddle conducted the service.

Local newspaper News of the Area spoke to members of the congregation about the final service, including Meagan Harding.

“(We) were members for over 20 years and celebrated reaffirming our vows on our 40th wedding anniversary in 2003,” Ms Harding recalled.

“A lot of very wonderful memories.”

As part of her ministry, Rev. Biddle held services at Soldiers Point at 7:45am on Sundays.

Eventually, however, those who faithfully attended were forced to admit the difficulties in managing such a property.

“The site has become a challenge for some of our older members,” Rev Biddle told News of the Area.

“It’s on a significant slope which makes it more difficult for some.

Members of the congregation now have the option of joining in worship at nearby Salamander Bay Uniting Church.

“We are blessed to have very good facilities here, and have been able to welcome and integrate the Soldiers Point members into our gathered worship at Salamander Bay,” Rev. Biddle said.

Soldiers Point Uniting Church was first built in 1954, when it was planted as a Methodist church.