Bolwarra Uniting Church celebrate renovations

On Sunday, 8 October, Bolwarra Uniting Church conducted a service celebrating the completion of major renovations to their church, worth more than $140,000.

Local council member Dave Layzell wrote on Facebook that the completed renovations were impressive.

“It gives the community of Bolwarra a building that is not only a refurbished place of worship but also a place where they can support the community in return” Mr Layzell said.

“It’s a space where people can gather for social events or community engagement programs.

Particularly important to have a building that can support everyone during times of natural disasters such as floods. It is fit for the job.”

“And of course as you would likely already know, the catering was truly splendid. Although my kids certainly had more than their fair share.”

Hunter Presbytery Minister, Rev. Graham Perry conducted the service.

On Sunday 1, May 2022, Bolwarra Uniting Church will celebrate their 176th anniversary.