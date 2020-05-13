  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Sharing Hope

Sharing Hope

Castle Hill Uniting Church’s Harvey Weir has embraced the notion that Christians need to be light to the world, providing hope in a unique way.

Using his lawnmower, he has written the word ‘Hope’ into the lawn in front of his house, a message that has since picked up by aerial drone shots.

Mr Weir hoped that the unique way of delivering the message might be memorable before Easter, and at a time when people were fearful due to the spread of COVID-19.

“I thought that would pass on a hopeful message and also the proclamation of Easter,” he said.

The image has spread quickly on Facebook. It has been shared by people in The Philippines, Korea, and the UK. Mr Weir said that the popularity of the message had surprised him.

Mr Weir said that the message had become a talking point in his community. Behind his front fence, he has been able to see people reacting to it, and started up many conversations, while maintaining social distancing.

“You see a lot of people (walking by),” he said.

“You say hello. It’s been a great icebreaker.”

Mr Weir says that he does not tell any passers by that he was the one behind the message, which he wanted to be a summary of the Easter message.

“I don’t want any glory, it’s just a silent thing that I did,” he said.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top