Services return to Goulburn Uniting Church
A service of celebration on Sunday, 10 November marked the long-awaited return to Goulburn Uniting Church.
The church spire was damaged in a 2014 storm. Works to repair the spire had been delayed by the need to process an insurance claim.
Until recently, the congregation was meeting at Craigs Hill Chapel, provided by the Crooks family.
Guests travelled from around the country to be at the service.
Craig Walshaw from Advanced Building shared a presentation that showed how the spire was fixed. Steve Satori from Atomic Fabrication constructed the spire in Mittagong.
Moderator Simon Hansford previously attended a service to mark the church’s imminent reopening.
Rev. Tim Jensen challenged congregation members to challenge their prejudices and to dismiss them, as Jesus challenged crowds to do so.
According to congregation member Dot Keegan, “The service was a blessing to all in attendance.”
