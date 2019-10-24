  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    What does it mean to pray?
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Men’s Sheds and the Tools for Better Mental Health
    Men’s Sheds and the Tools for Better Mental Health
  • Reviews
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Why do we have to suffer?
    Why do we have to suffer?
    A Memorable Joke
    A Memorable Joke
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Exhibition shows art’s transformative power

Exhibition shows art’s transformative power

A selection of powerful and uniquely personal artworks created by people from the Uniting Medically Supervised Injecting Centre (MSIC) at Kings Cross, will be exhibited between 20 November and 1 December.

Some of the works are by first time artists, while others have been honing their skills for several years.

The exhibition is in its ninth year and, for the first time, will be moving to 107 Projects at Redfern.

There are nearly 100 works at the exhibition, which can be bought in a silent auction at the gallery or on the auction website from 20 November.

Matt Dibbayawan is the Health Education Team Manager at MSIC.

“It’s been inspiring to see what happens when somebody has the opportunity to express themselves in a creative and public way,” Mr Dibbayawan said.

“We have one artist whose painting style has completely changed from dark and confronting to light and peaceful.”

One artist, Megan, said that she had discovered a love of abstract art.

“It is my lifeline to the possibility of a different life. The fact that buying art supplies takes priority over buying drugs says it all.”

The Uniting MSIC was set up in 2001 to prevent deaths from drug overdose and help people access treatment.

Dr Marianne Jauncey is the MSIC Medical Director. She said the exhibition is just one way the Centre supports clients.

“In our day to day work at MSIC we delight in interacting with an enormous variety of people. The annual art project just adds another special dimension.

“To support all this creative expression, and then see the framed results hanging in a gallery, makes me appreciate how much there is to unite us all.”

In 2016, the Synod meeting passed a resolution calling on governments to direct greater investment in demand and harm reduction practices and further decriminalisation of personal drug use.

This led to the Fair Treatment campaign. It now has over 60 members including union, legal, health, church and community groups as well as service providers.

Art from the Heart takes place at 107 Projects, 107 Redfern St, Redfern from 20 November to 1 December, 11am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday. The event is free.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
1
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top