Sci-Fi Church returns on Friday, 19 July, with a service held at Gordon Pymble Uniting Church.

Dr James McGrath, who is also delivering an address to Macquarie University, is the guest speaker.

Dr McGrath told Insights that the service will celebrate Sci-Fi fandoms as well as Christian faith, and explore the intersection between the two.



“This particular time the focus will be on climate and dystopia, and I just taught my Religion and Science Fiction class last semester with a focus on that,” Dr McGrath said.



“I hope that I can thus bring some insights and share things related to the fictional religions that feature in Octavia Butler’s Parables and Margaret Atwood’s The Year of the Flood.”

The service will also be streamed online, with details released closer to the day.

Sci-Fi Church is an experiment in faith and culture. The service explores themes of Science Fiction, how they engage with Christian faith, and how that can impact on everyday life and the world.

Sci-Fi Church takes place at Gordon Pymble Uniting Church on Friday, 19 July from 7:30. For more information and to RSVP, visit the Facebook page here.