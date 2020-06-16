  • Home
School of Discipleship starts this weekend

School of Discipleship 2020 will begin online this weekend, with speakers Ched Myers and Elaine Enns delivering their keynote address.

Dr Myers and Dr Enns will be speaking on the theme – “Healing Haunted Histories: A Discipleship of Decolonisation”.

They were keynote speakers at School of Discipleship 2008.

School of Discipleship is an annual theology conference, with an audience largely comprised of tertiary students.

School of Discipleship 2020 will run on Saturday 4 July, Saturday 11 July, and Sunday 12 July.

The event will be live streamed on the School of Discipleship Facebook page on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30am. For those who miss the live stream, a video of the session will be available on the page after the session has ended.

To register for the keynote session, visit the event Facebook page.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

