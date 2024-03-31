Sally Yabsley-Bell inducted as Kinross Wolaroi School Chaplain

Rev. Sally Yabsley-Bell was recently inducted into her role as Chaplain to Kinross Wolaroi School.

“As a school Chaplain our roles differ from school to school,” she said.

“We shape our role around the school’s needs and our gifts and skills. In my interview for Kinross-Wolaroi school, we spoke about my passion for service learning and outreach, as well as my love for connecting with the students through camps and activity-based settings. My role has been shaped with all of that in mind, allowing me time to teach RE and lead chapel services as well as go on school camps and organise service learning opportunities for students and the local community.”

“It is such a special privilege to work in School chaplaincy. I feel very deeply honoured that I get to spend my time with so many young people. I get to speak about love and community and help shape their idea of what the future can be. I have been welcomed into the school and the community, so I am most looking forward to what we can build together in this new space.”

“The local Uniting Church has a great connection with the school and holds services twice a term with the boarding community at Kinross, as well as house chapel services with the Junior school, and works with students volunteering for different service activities. I am inspired to build on this relationship and develop more community engagement opportunities for the students.”

“The students at Kinross Wolaroi school and the staff have been really excited to work with me as their Chaplain. There seems to be a real desire to engage with faith and to see how that can support the school’s life within the wellbeing structure of the school.”

Rev. Yabsley-Bell told Insights she was initially nervous about the move out from Sydney, where she and her family had lived.



“This is the first time for both my husband and I to live outside of Sydney, but so far we are loving it. Our kids have settled into the school, and we are finding that shift from city life to country life to be filled with blessings,” she said.