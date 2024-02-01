  • Home
Home
Rod Pattenden launches new exhibition

Rod Pattenden launches new exhibition

Retired Uniting Church minister Rev. Dr Rod Pattenden will launch his new exhibit, ‘Premonition’ on Saturday, 17 February from 2pm at Art Systems Wickham (ASW). 

The exhibition is Rev. Dr Pattenden’s second solo exhibition at ASW. 
 
Rev. Dr Pattenden described his new body of work as, “New paintings and drawings with a vivid presence and an uncertain future breaking in. [These are] Works in vibrant colour, small-to-large scale with a range of stark large scale charcoal drawings.”  

The exhibition runs from 16 February to 3 March.  

The launch of ‘Premonitions’ takes place at Art Systems Wickham from 2pm on Sunday, 17 February. For more information, visit the official website here.  

Rev. Dr Rod Pattenden’s website is available here. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

