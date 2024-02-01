New VeggieTales feature film announced 

A new VeggieTales film will make its way to cinemas in 2026.

Art Ayris is the CEO of Kingstone Studios.

“VeggieTales is the absolute gold standard for faith-based children’s animation,” he said.



“We couldn’t imagine a better brand in providing a big screen treatment for kids than to bring Larry Boy and the cast of memorable VeggieTales characters back into theaters,” he said.

The VeggieTales franchise is a series of Christian shows and films that revolve around the adventures of a group of anthropomprhic singing vegetables. It is the most financially successful faith-based children’s series of all time, generating over $1.7 billion in retail sales.

The VeggieTales franchise has released two films, Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002) and The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything (2008), which collectively made over $39 million at the box office.

While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, Producer Dan Merrell (MKM Development) has gathered a team of writers who are excited to helm Larry Boy’s first theatrical adventure.

“Kingstone focuses on epic content and Big Idea is the perfect partner for launching a new LarryBoy feature into theaters for families to enjoy worldwide,” Mr Ayris said.

The VeggieTales series returned in 2022. In Australia, you can rent or buy VeggieTales from AppleTV.