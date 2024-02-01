  • Home
Home
New VeggieTales feature film announced 

New VeggieTales feature film announced 

A new VeggieTales film will make its way to cinemas in 2026. 

Art Ayris is the CEO of Kingstone Studios. 

“VeggieTales is the absolute gold standard for faith-based children’s animation,” he said. 
 
“We couldn’t imagine a better brand in providing a big screen treatment for kids than to bring Larry Boy and the cast of memorable VeggieTales characters back into theaters,” he said. 

The VeggieTales franchise is a series of Christian shows and films that revolve around the adventures of a group of anthropomprhic singing vegetables. It is the most financially successful faith-based children’s series of all time, generating over $1.7 billion in retail sales. 

The VeggieTales franchise has released two films, Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002) and The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything (2008), which collectively made over $39 million at the box office. 

While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, Producer Dan Merrell (MKM Development) has gathered a team of writers who are excited to helm Larry Boy’s first theatrical adventure. 

“Kingstone focuses on epic content and Big Idea is the perfect partner for launching a new LarryBoy feature into theaters for families to enjoy worldwide,” Mr Ayris said. 

The VeggieTales series returned in 2022. In Australia, you can rent or buy VeggieTales from AppleTV.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

