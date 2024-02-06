Feasting and Fasting through Lent 

Glenbook Uniting Church will host an Eremos retreat on Saturday, 17 February.



The retreat will take place from 10am to 4pm. It offers the opportunity to reconnect with ourselves through rest and sacred reading, with others in a shared meal and thoughtful conversation, and with nature through contemplative walking and with the transcendent through prayerful silence.

Bethany South will guide the retreat. Ms South is an experienced retreat leader, a member of the Eremos Retreat Team and the Australian Network for Spiritual Direction (ANSD). Bethany is inspired by the rhythms of life and the Jewish Sabbath and seeks to offer gentle and hospitable spaces for reflection and conversation.

Morning tea and lunch will be provided.

The church is a short walk from Glenbrook station and there is street parking available.

The event will cost $50 or $40 for Eremos members.

Eremos is an ecumenical network that provides a forum for spiritual exploration in Australia.

Registrations close on 9 February.

More details and registration on the Eremos website or by emailing events@eremos.org.au