Rob McFarlane named Presbytery Relations Minister

Rev. Dr Rob McFarlane has been named the new Presbytery Relations Minister, a new Synod role he will start on a part-time basis in July.

“The Presbytery Relations Minister is a brand new role,” Rev. Dr McFarlane said.



“The role was created out of a recognition that presbyteries are the critical factor for us to have healthy, missional, and sustainable congregations.



“And as we know from the Basis of Union, “The Congregation is the embodiment in one place of the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, worshipping, witnessing and serving as a fellowship of the Spirit in Christ.” This is what Synods and Presbyteries exist for.”



“Why this role now? Because across the whole of NSW and the ACT there is a recognition that presbyteries struggle to fulfil their calling. Demands are higher, resources feel more constrained. My calling in this role is to help individual presbyteries and our whole collective body to be missional, healthy and sustainable now and into the future.”

“I am super-excited. This role comes at a crucial time in the life of the church where people are not just ready but hungry for change,” he said.



“For me personally, this role draws together so many threads from my ministry journey so far, including working in presbyteries in NSW and ACT and in Queensland, working for the Synod itself across presbyteries in the twenty-noughts, leading congregations in times of transition, and a bunch of roles involving facilitating processes with concrete outcomes. This is a chance to make a lasting difference.”

“Coming out of the pandemic, I am looking forward to the opportunity to travel around the length and breadth of the Synod as well as using the tools that we have learned to love (and hate) – especially Zoom – to connect and relate. It’s a new era to have deep relations and to work efficiently.”

Rev Dr McFarlane is currently the Presbytery Ministry Leader for Parramatta Nepean Presbytery.

Although the placement will not formally commence until 1 November 2022, the Presbytery has agreed to allow the Synod to second him into the role on a 50 percent basis commencing in July.