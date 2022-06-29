NAIDOC Week 2022 – Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!

National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This year NAIDIC week will be held from 3-10 July 2022.

Poster Art: Ryhia Dank, a young Gudanji/Wakaja artist from the Northern Territory is the winner of the prestigious National NAIDOC poster competition for 2022 with her entry, Stronger.

NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth. You can support and get to know your local Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities through activities and events held across the country.

The theme this year for NAIDOC week – Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! – speaks to the systematic change and momentum building to continue to change attitudes across Australia toward First Peoples, but it also calls on the incredible resilience First Peoples continue to show in seeking justice equity and proper recognition.

The NAIDOC website explains the theme intends to amplify First Nations voices and narrow the gap between aspiration and reality, good intent and outcome.

”Getting Up, Standing Up, and Showing Up can take many forms,” The National NAIDOC Committee explains.

“We need to move beyond just acknowledgement, good intentions, empty words and promises, and hollow commitments. Enough is enough.

“The relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non‑Indigenous Australians needs to be based on justice, equity, and the proper recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ rights.”

A selection of NAIDOC Week resources and events can be downloaded here.

For resources on NAIDOC week visit the NAIDOC website or the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT First Nations Resource webpage.

Watch the NAIDOC week video from Nathan Tyson, First Peoples Strategy and Engagement Manager here. Congregations are encouraged to play the video in services on 3 July 2022.