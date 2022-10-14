Rob Bell to tour Australia

Christian author Rob Bell will tour Australia as part of his Everything is Spiritual tour.

In a statement on his website, he said he was looking forward to resuming in-person international events.

“Live events have been the lifeblood of my work for 30 years,” Mr Bell wrote.

“I’ve often thought during this past year and a half without them- without you- that if I ever get to do this again it won’t look like it did before.”

“So this tour is an entirely new continuation of how Everything Is Spiritual and it’s also a reimagining of what happens when we’re all in a room together.”

The book, Everything is Spiritual, which is in part Mr Bell’s memoir.

Mr Bell was one of the founders of Mars Hill church.

Mr Bell’s 2011 book, Love Wins, was the source of controversy within conservative theological circles because of its teachings about hell. This controversy led to his departure from Mars Hill. More recently, that church has been the subject of allegations of abuse at the hands of another founding pastor, Mark Driscoll.

Mr Bell’s embrace of universal salvation was also the source of a public falling out between Mr Bell and the likes of John Piper, who famously marked a public split with a statement entitled “Farewell Rob Bell.”



The Australian dates for Rob Bell’s Everything Is Spiritual Tour include 21 October at the Seymore Centre in Sydney from 7:30pm. Tickets are available here.