Wayside pays tribute to donors

Wayside Chapel unveiled a unique artwork on Wednesday 12 October.

The Sculpture, called ‘The Wings of our Angels,’ is representative of the many generous people who have included Wayside Chapel in their Will and, according to the artist, Joel Adler, the work is evergreen.

“It’s about adding the plaques of the names of people who have made a gift in their Will to Wayside.

“It’s really important that the feathers of the wings are slowly growing over time. So that’s why there’s a lot of empty space in the work. I’m hoping in 20 years’ time we’ll come back and see it filled with names,” Joel says.

The sculpture was installed in Wayside’s rooftop garden at its Community Centre in Kings Cross and was officially unveiled in a ceremony at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 12 October.

It’s hoped that the installation of this sculpture will inspire more conversations about legacy giving and to encourage people to include Wayside, which supports so many in the community who face major life challenges, in their Will.

David Handley Is Founding CEO and Artistic Director of Sculpture by the Sea.

Mr Handley said Wayside was part of the fabric of Sydney.

“Wayside Chapel is a place of respite for those who need it most, that gives a loving hand of help to make life easier for many while helping others back on to their feet,” he said.

“Our not-for-profit organisation is honoured to play a small part in helping to make Wayside Chapel even more special by facilitating the artwork of Joel Adler and Aunty Nancy Long that will be enjoyed by everyone who walks through the doors of Wayside Chapel.”

The sculpture itself sculpture was generously funded by Alexander Michael – a renowned designer – in honour of his late husband, Tony White – one of Australia’s most celebrated fine jewelers and an avid art collector.