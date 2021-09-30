  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Skin
    Skin
    20 Australian and New Zealander Female Theologians You Should Know in 2021
    20 Australian and New Zealander Female Theologians You Should Know in 2021
    Vaccination, Inclusion and Exclusion: The ethics of regathering for worship in a part-vaccinated world
    Vaccination, Inclusion and Exclusion: The ethics of regathering for worship in a part-vaccinated world
  • Reviews
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Rise Events partners with Canberra Region Presbytery

Rise Events partners with Canberra Region Presbytery

Rise Events has partnered with the Canberra Region Presbytery to refurbish the St Aidan’s Uniting Church in Narrabundah into an all-purpose space for the community to gather.

Lauren Harkness is the founder of Rise Events, a business that aims to give busy Christian women a space to meet to rejuvenate and reflect.

“The call of God to be present in the world, to follow our deepest passions to where they meet the world’s deepest needs, has Rise meeting women in business where they are, gathering together women who want to do business differently,” Ms Harkness said.

With the support of the Presbytery, Ms Harkness has been participating in the Uniting Mission and Education, Mission Shaped Ministry cohort – which seeks to encourage fresh expressions of church. Rise received a grant through to refurbish St Aidan’s Uniting Church in Narrabundah, turning it into an all-purpose space for the community to gather.

“Women are asking Rise, ‘The church has felt alien and alienating to me, but I want to talk about God, could we do that?’” Ms Harkness said.

Rise facilitates At the Table – a gathering over food for the purpose of deep conversation. Rise also facilitates Sunday Selah, a space in which partipants can breathe, be still, and open their beings to God.

“As Jesus did, we at Rise meet women where they are, and respond with God’s love, hospitality, and story,” Ms Harkness said.

“This opens us to nurturing what naturally grows, rather than limiting us to a shape of church that is familiar and known.”

“Tony Robbins, a leading coach and philanthropist,  encourages people in business during this present Winter of pandemic and other crises, to offer love, connection, community, hope, and thus find you will succeed. Success in ministry looks different to success in business – and Rise is living in both spheres, inviting our Christian spirituality to shape a different way of living to that of the world, and to shape a different way of doing business that is mutually encouraging more than competitive, that understands that for each of us to flourish means we all flourish.”

“This is what excites us as Rise Events and Sanctuary. That we are living from our hearts, our integrity, our commitment to God’s Way of Love, and it is meeting others in their stories with connection, community, and hope that sees each of us, all of us, flourishing.”

Rev Andrew Smith is the Presbytery Minister (Congregation Futures) for Canberra Region Presbytery. Rev. Smith said he was looking forward to continuing the relationship with Rise and the Canberra Region Presbytery.

For more information, visit Rise Events’ website, or their Facebook page.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

While COVID-19 has left church buildings empty, Wa…
UME’s Mission Enablement team plan to offer a one-…
Do you want to know why is the Uniting Church supp…
A world-first interactive documentary 'Are You Add…
Today we celebrate the International Day of Peace.…
As the Delta variant causes havoc with Australia a…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Skin

Insights Magazine Wed, 29th Sep 2021

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top