UME to offer Lay Preachers Code of Ethics course
Uniting Mission and Education are looking to run a two and a half hour workshop through Zoom on the Code of Ethics for Lay Preachers during October or November.
The workshop is intended for anyone who is working towards receiving their accreditation as a Lay Preacher. Being familiar with the Code is a necessary part of the accreditation process.
Dr Matt Anslow, UME’s Educator for Lay Ministry, is running the workshop.
“The upcoming workshop on the Lay Preachers Code of Ethics is for anyone looking to become accredited as a Lay Preacher in the Uniting Church, or any Lay Preachers wanting to brush up on what’s required of them in terms of ethics,” Dr Anslow said.
“In light of the Australian church’s ethical failings in recent decades, it’s obviously important that anyone ministering in the Uniting Church is accountable and understands what’s expected of them in their role.”
“The Lay Preachers Code of Ethics outlines the basic expectations for Lay Preachers. The upcoming workshop will guide people through the Code so we can do everything in our power to contribute to a safe Uniting Church.”
For more information, and to register your preferred date for the course, fill in the online form here.
ADVERTISING
UPCOMING EVENTS
Supervisor Training ProgramMon, 10th May 2021 - Fri, 5th Nov 2021
FREE Webinars for parents and carersMon, 16th Aug 2021 - Thu, 18th Nov 2021
Why the Uniting Church Supports the School Strike for ClimateWed, 6th Oct 2021
Ministry on the Edge- CancelledThu, 14th Oct 2021
Supporting young people's mental health when they are onlineTue, 19th Oct 2021 - Thu, 18th Nov 2021
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.