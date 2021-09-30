UME to offer Lay Preachers Code of Ethics course

Uniting Mission and Education are looking to run a two and a half hour workshop through Zoom on the Code of Ethics for Lay Preachers during October or November.



The workshop is intended for anyone who is working towards receiving their accreditation as a Lay Preacher. Being familiar with the Code is a necessary part of the accreditation process.

Dr Matt Anslow, UME’s Educator for Lay Ministry, is running the workshop.

“The upcoming workshop on the Lay Preachers Code of Ethics is for anyone looking to become accredited as a Lay Preacher in the Uniting Church, or any Lay Preachers wanting to brush up on what’s required of them in terms of ethics,” Dr Anslow said.

“In light of the Australian church’s ethical failings in recent decades, it’s obviously important that anyone ministering in the Uniting Church is accountable and understands what’s expected of them in their role.”



“The Lay Preachers Code of Ethics outlines the basic expectations for Lay Preachers. The upcoming workshop will guide people through the Code so we can do everything in our power to contribute to a safe Uniting Church.”



For more information, and to register your preferred date for the course, fill in the online form here.