Joining the call for climate action

Friday15 October is the next School Strike 4 Climate day of action. With the UN Climate Conference (November- Glasgow) fast approaching, the need for decisive action on climate is in the spotlight now more than ever.

Australian young people are busy organising COVID safe events, both on-line and gathered, to urge Federal leaders to take committed action on climate change. And they are again appealing for the rest of us to stand with them. Hundreds of Uniting Church members from scores of congregations have actively supported the students in past SS4C events and our young people are hoping we will rise to the occasion once more.

Here are some ways you can show your support:

Support young people in SS4C events in your area: There will be online and offline actions happening across the NSW and the ACT. You can find out about and RSVP for local actions here.

Display a banner or put a message on your church notice board: If your congregation already has a bannerplease display it from now. Or put a supportive message on your church noticeboard. If you don’t have a banner you can order one from the Synod or from the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change. If your congregation can’t afford the cost, contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team- we may be able to help. joobrien@uniting.org 0477 725 528.

If you have a banner you can also register it as an action as part of the ARRCC/Green Faith international Faith 4 Climate Justice Day of Action (17 to 18 October). Click on Host an Action . This way your banner counts twice – supporting students in the SS4C here in Australia, and as part of global faith-based action on climate change.

Ask your congregation to sign the School Strike 4 Climate pledge: Signing the pledge demonstrates your congregation’s support for the students’ call for a post-COVID 19 economic recovery based on renewable energy and not on fossil fuels such as gas and coal.

You can find and respond to the pledge here; just click on the tab for Organisations and Unions.

After filling in the pledge on-line, print off and sign a copy of the pledge poster and then send a photo of the signed poster to info@schoolstrike4climate.com This will help show the breadth of public support for positive action on climate change.

Make a donation to the students crowdfunding campaign: The students don’t have a lot of resources and it costs money to enable COVID safe events to happen. You can contribute here.

Finally, it is not too late to register for the Synod webinar on: Why the Uniting Church supports the School Strike 4 Climate. Hosted by broadcaster Julie McCrossin this webinar will explore, via interviews with those involved, including young people themselves, why the Uniting Church has supported this sometimes controversial movement. The webinar takes place on Wednesday 6 October 6 at 7.15 pm and you can register here. For more information contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or joobrein@uniting.org

The Uniting Advocacy Team