Rev. Wrightson Honoured for Decades of Service at Hamilton Uniting

On 20th October 2024 Hamilton Uniting Church observed the 65th Anniversary of the Ordination of Rev Richard Wrightson into the Methodist Church. Invitations were extended far and wide across NSW and South Australia, welcoming all who had experienced Richard’s ministry to join in this significant moment.

Rev. Wrightson’s ministry journey has been a partnership, shared with his wife, Dulcie Wrightson, who has been a steadfast companion throughout the years. Richard’s ministry spans several parishes, where he not only preached but also took on vital roles, such as Chairing Presbyteries, offering chaplaincy, and serving as a trusted spiritual advisor. His contributions even extended into his retirement, where he served as Chaplain to Sea Rescue NSW and to the Hunter Presbytery Adult Fellowship.

In recognition of his services, Richard became a finalist in the Marine Rescue category of the 2018 Rotary NSW & ACT Emergency Services Community Awards for his dedication to Marine Rescue NSW, where he was also honoured as the first appointed Senior Chaplain. His contributions were further honored in 2020 when he was awarded Life Membership of Marine Rescue NSW, the service’s highest honour. This recognition, presented by Hunter/Central Coast Regional Director Jim Wright, took place at the official opening of the new Search and Rescue Coordination Centre that celebrated Richard’s sustained and invaluable contributions, both operationally and as a chaplain.

For the 65th-anniversary service, Richard was invited to preach what he called “his last sermon,” choosing the theme, “Who is Christ?” With humility, he shared this message through personal stories and the enduring energy of ‘good news’, embodying his lifelong commitment to ministry, formation, and hope.

Members of Richard’s family joined the congregation for this significant service. Rev. Stephen De Plater, Chairperson of the Hunter Presbytery, shared a greeting, and Presbytery Minister Rev. Graham Perry attended to offer support. The celebration concluded with the cutting of a commemorative cake, flowers for Dulcie, and continental biscuits fueled morning tea followed the service.

Rev. Richard’s 65 years of ministry is a testament to more than longevity; it reflects a strong commitment to the church and the people he has served. His legacy will continue to inspire Hamilton Uniting Church and the broader community for years to come.