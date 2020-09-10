  • Home
Rev. Keith Garner to launch new book

On Tuesday, 22 September, Rev. Keith Garner will launch his new book, Faith, Compassion and the Challenge of Business at Wesley Mission.

In the new book, he shares how he tackled the challenge of remaining true to his faith while juggling the responsibilities of heading up a major Christian organisation.

Special guests at the event will include Mark Scott, Tanya Plibersek, and Rev. Dr Tim Costello. Broadcaster and historian Dr Meredith Lake will interview Rev. Keith Garner, exploring his unique ministry over 40 years including his years as CEO and Superintendent of Wesley Mission.
 
The book launch event will be held with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Breakfast will be served following the launch, and audience members will have the opportunity to purchase a copy and have it signed by the author.   Rev. Garner announced at Wesley Mission’s annual meeting in October 2019 that he will retire as Superintendent in February 2021. The timing will mark 15 years since he started the role.

Rev. Stu Cameron will replace him as Superintendent following a time of the handover in January 2021.  

Keith Garner’s book launches at the Wesley Theatre at 7:30, Tuesday 22 September. RSVP by Thursday 17 September. To RSVP, contact wmrsvp@wesleymission.org.au.

Image source: ABC

