Retreat Yourself This January
Retreat Yourself is a new youth retreat co-hosted by Pulse and Christian Students Uniting (CSU). The event, which takes place from 30 January to 2 February 2020, seeks to give young adults a summer weekend away.
The event will involve Op Shopping, bush walking, worship, and fellowship in a laid back setting.
Steve ‘Molk’ Molkentin is a Senior Pulse Field Officer. He told Insights that the event will feature, “Amazing times of community, eating, worship, reflection, development of spiritual practice, (and) a visit to the glow worm caves.”
“This is a new thing that we’re praying will engage the young adult community and bring them together to share in each other’s stories and write new ones together with God,” he said.
“The connection with CSU means there’s some great opportunity for those entering or at Uni to engage with a great group of faithful people on campus before the year starts.”
The event is open to all young adults interested in attending. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.
Retreat Yourself takes place at Lithgow Uniting Church from 30 January to 2 February 2020. Registration is $50 and is open now. Register via Eventbrite here.
Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor
