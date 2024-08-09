Respecting diversity is a child protection issue

Annual National Child Protection Week is running from 1-7 September in 2024. This week underscores the importance of creating safe environments for all children. A critical component of this is reflected in Child Safe Standard 4 which states that “Equity is upheld and diverse needs are taken into account”.

This standard recognises the additional vulnerabilities of various groups of young people including First Nations children, children from CALD communities, children with disabilities, and children with diverse sexualities or gender identities. The Uniting Church in Australia, with its commitment to inclusivity and social justice, is uniquely positioned to uphold equity and diversity.

Additional Vulnerability for Young People with Diverse Sexualities or Genders

Recent research from thelandmark Australian Childhood Maltreatment Study found shocking evidence of the vulnerability of young people with diverse sexualities or gender identities. One finding of the ACMS was that the rate of maltreatment for those with diverse sexualities was 83.9% compared with 61% for those identifying as heterosexual. For those with diverse gender identities, the rate was 81.5%, compared with 58.4% for males and 65.5% for females. Young people with diverse gender or sexuality are at significantly higher risk of harm. This data aligns with various other studies demonstrating the additional vulnerability of young people with diverse sexualities or diverse gender.

It is important to note that identification with diverse sexualities and genders is more common in young people. Across the general population 9.5% of people identified with diverse sexualities. However, among participants aged over 45, only 7.6% identified with a diverse sexuality, this increased to 9.8% for those aged 25-44 and increased again to 17.7% in the 16-24 age cohort. According to the ACMS researchers, this means that there are an estimated 498,000 people aged between 16-24 who identify with diverse sexualities. The ACMS only included participants aged 16 and older, but it is not unreasonable to suggest that at least 15-20% of the cohort aged under 16 do (or will) identify with diverse sexualities.

Sadly, some churches contribute to the vulnerability of young people with diverse sexualities and gender identities by excluding them or seeking to force them to change who they are. The Uniting Church affirms the value of all people, regardless of race, gender or sexuality. The Uniting Church is committed to supporting young people who identify as LGBTQIA+. The Church has Affirming Congregations, which provide a supportive and inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ young people to connect with others, seek advice, and access resources. These initiatives demonstrate the Church’s dedication to ensuring that all children and young people, regardless of their background, feel valued and protected.

Additionally, the National Assembly recently endorsed a proposal to affirm, welcome and honour the life and faith of transgender, intersex and gender diverse people in our Church.

We know that there are many young people with diverse sexuality and/or gender identities, and we know that these young people are at a higher risk of harm than other young people. The Uniting Church takes seriously our responsibility to implement appropriate steps to support and protect these young people.

Christian Commitment to the Inherent Worth of Every Human

The Uniting Church’s “Vision for a Just Australia” unequivocally supports equality and freedom for all, regardless of personal characteristics. This commitment aligns with the fundamental principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which emphasise non-discrimination and the best interests of the child.

The Church’s commitment to equality is embedded in its Christian values, which emphasise the inherent worth of every human being. It recognises that all individuals are created in the image of God and therefore deserve to be treated with compassion and respect.

This commitment to equality is evident in the Church’s policies and practices. For example, the Church has developed guidelines to ensure that its congregations and institutions are inclusive and welcoming to people from diverse backgrounds.

The Uniting Church’s vision of a just Australia is not merely a theoretical ideal. It is a practical guide for the Church’s work in the communities which it serves.

The Church actively advocates for social justice and works to address issues such as poverty, homelessness, and discrimination. It also supports initiatives that promote equality and inclusion, such as same-sex marriage and the recognition of gender diversity.

Addressing Diverse Needs

A child safe culture requires attention to the interplay between the vulnerability of children and the potential for additional vulnerabilities arising from diverse needs. These needs can be across a broad spectrum from neurodiversity to physical disabilities, language or cultural differences, or experiences of discrimination in other contexts. Children who experience discrimination or lack of appropriate support may be less likely to speak up when uncomfortable.

To create a truly child safe environment, organisations must ensure that their activities are accessible to all, including those with physical limitations. Ministers should be encouraged to consider how they prepare worship and deliver sermons in a way that is inclusive of the needs of those in the community. As well as ministry agents, staff working with children and young people must be adequately trained in supporting diverse needs.

Significant Steps Forward

The Uniting Church has taken significant steps to address the diverse needs of children and young people. For example, it has developed policies and guidelines that promote inclusivity and respect for all, including individuals from diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. The Church is also investing in training and standards programs to equip its members with the knowledge and skills to create safe and welcoming environments for children and young people and create one set of standards for all churches to follow.

The Uniting Church’s commitment to equity and inclusion makes it a leader in the field of child protection. By addressing the diverse needs of children and young people, the Church is creating a safer and more welcoming environment for all.

Every Child Matters

National Child Protection Week needs organisations such as the Uniting Church to ensure that every child matters. We are all loved by God, and we demonstrate that love by working to ensure that our sites and activities establish a Culture of Safety. We are particularly mindful of those who may be more vulnerable in our communities, but we also seek to ensure that Ministers, staff, volunteers and all people are able to flourish in their contexts.

Developing a Culture of Safety is not just about compliance, although there are many legal obligations to consider, it is primarily an outworking of our desire to make a Jesus-shaped difference in our communities.

Dr Katie Watson, Head of Culture of Safety, Uniting Church Synod of NSW & ACT