Ray Kelly elected new Chairperson for NSW Aboriginal Land Council   

Cr Ray Kelly has been elected the new Chairperson of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) with Cr Ross Hampton re-elected Deputy following the first meeting of the new Council this week.



“I’m extremely proud and humble to be elected NSWALC Chairperson by my fellow councillors,’’ Mr Kelly said. “It’s a crucial time for the Land Rights Network as we’re at a pivotal juncture with activation of our lands, Aboriginal culture and heritage, potential treaty/treaties with the NSW Government, Closing the Gap and fishing rights.”



Mr Kelly, who represents the Sydney/Newcastle Region, paid tribute to former NSWALC Chairperson Cr Danny Chapman. “Cr Chapman has provided outstanding leadership. Under his watch, our membership has grown to more than 29,000 people and 121 Local Aboriginal Land Councils,’’ he said.



Deputy Chairperson, Cr Ross Hampton, has been a NSWALC Councillor since 2019 representing the Western Region. “I’m very honoured to be re-elected NSWALC Deputy Chairperson by my fellow Councillors,’’ Mr Hampton said. “I look forward to continuing to take NSWALC forward, supporting our people to thrive and delivering community, cultural and economic outcomes, especially in regional areas.’’



NSWALC Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson are elected every two years by the NSWALC Councillors.