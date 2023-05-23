Rachel Collins concert tor raise funds for refugees
On Sunday, 4 June, Singer songwriter Rachel Collins and her band will play in a fundraiser concert for refugees at Pitt Street.
The concert will raise funds for The Asylum Seekers Centre (ASC) and the Refugee Advice and Casework Service (RACS).
Rachel Collis has been described by reviewers as a “a welcome jolt back to the time of Carole King and Joni Mitchell.”
A classically trained pianist and vocalist, Rachel has a German/Linguistics degree and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Production from the Australian Institute of Music.
She has released four studio albums, all produced by Emmy-award winning producer, Sean Carey, including her brand new album Mayfly.
Her songs explore themes of love and life, faith, and justice. She is a proud member of Berowra Uniting Church.
Tickets will be $25 or $20 concession at the door.
A light afternoon tea will be provided.
For more information visit Rachel Collis’ official website here.
A Fundraiser Concert For Refugees takes place on Sunday June 4 at 3pm at Pitt St Uniting Church – 264 Pitt St.
