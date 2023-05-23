  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
  • Reviews
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
  • News
  • Events
Home
Rachel Collins concert tor raise funds for refugees

Rachel Collins concert tor raise funds for refugees

On Sunday, 4 June, Singer songwriter Rachel Collins and her band will play in a fundraiser concert for refugees at Pitt Street.

The concert will raise funds for The Asylum Seekers Centre (ASC) and the Refugee Advice and Casework Service (RACS).

Rachel Collis has been described by reviewers as a “a welcome jolt back to the time of Carole King and Joni Mitchell.”

A classically trained pianist and vocalist, Rachel has a German/Linguistics degree and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Production from the Australian Institute of Music.

She has released four studio albums, all produced by Emmy-award winning producer, Sean Carey, including her brand new album Mayfly.

Her songs explore themes of love and life, faith, and justice. She is a proud member of Berowra Uniting Church.

Tickets will be $25 or $20 concession at the door.

A light afternoon tea will be provided.

For more information visit Rachel Collis’ official website here.

A Fundraiser Concert For Refugees takes place on Sunday June 4 at 3pm at Pitt St Uniting Church – 264 Pitt St.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top