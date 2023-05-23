  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
  • Reviews
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
  • News
  • Events
Home
How should Christianity respond to the World Religions?

How should Christianity respond to the World Religions?

From 19 to 23 June, an intensive subject at United Theological College will explore the relationship between Christianity and other faiths.

The subject will be taught by Rev. Dr Peter Walker and Dr Sefosia Carrol.

“Among other things, people can expect to learn about the different theological perspectives Christians have taken toward people of other faiths,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

The subject includes a guided tour of the Gallipoli Mosque at Auburn, and then lunch and conversation with the staff at the CSU Centre for Islamic Studies at Auburn and a guided tour of The Great Synagogue in Sydney, and a conversation with Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio.

“The subject is open to all – and will benefit all who seek a deeper understanding how to be confidently Christian and compassionately engaged with people of other faiths,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

THL334 Interfaith Dialogue runs from19 to 23 June at United Theological College in Parramatta. The subject is available for credit, single unit study, or to be audited. For more information, email studenta@nswact.uca.org.au.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top