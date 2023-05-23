How should Christianity respond to the World Religions?
From 19 to 23 June, an intensive subject at United Theological College will explore the relationship between Christianity and other faiths.
The subject will be taught by Rev. Dr Peter Walker and Dr Sefosia Carrol.
“Among other things, people can expect to learn about the different theological perspectives Christians have taken toward people of other faiths,” Rev. Dr Walker said.
The subject includes a guided tour of the Gallipoli Mosque at Auburn, and then lunch and conversation with the staff at the CSU Centre for Islamic Studies at Auburn and a guided tour of The Great Synagogue in Sydney, and a conversation with Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio.
“The subject is open to all – and will benefit all who seek a deeper understanding how to be confidently Christian and compassionately engaged with people of other faiths,” Rev. Dr Walker said.
THL334 Interfaith Dialogue runs from19 to 23 June at United Theological College in Parramatta. The subject is available for credit, single unit study, or to be audited. For more information, email studenta@nswact.uca.org.au.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Make Room - A Fundraiser Concert for RefugeesSun, 4th Jun 2023
Regional Partnership Information ExpoTue, 6th Jun 2023 - Thu, 8th Jun 2023
Propel FOCUS | SydneyFri, 9th Jun 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
National Conference of Lay Preachers 2023Fri, 4th Aug 2023 - Mon, 7th Aug 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.