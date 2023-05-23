How should Christianity respond to the World Religions?

From 19 to 23 June, an intensive subject at United Theological College will explore the relationship between Christianity and other faiths.

The subject will be taught by Rev. Dr Peter Walker and Dr Sefosia Carrol.

“Among other things, people can expect to learn about the different theological perspectives Christians have taken toward people of other faiths,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

The subject includes a guided tour of the Gallipoli Mosque at Auburn, and then lunch and conversation with the staff at the CSU Centre for Islamic Studies at Auburn and a guided tour of The Great Synagogue in Sydney, and a conversation with Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio.

“The subject is open to all – and will benefit all who seek a deeper understanding how to be confidently Christian and compassionately engaged with people of other faiths,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

THL334 Interfaith Dialogue runs from19 to 23 June at United Theological College in Parramatta. The subject is available for credit, single unit study, or to be audited. For more information, email studenta@nswact.uca.org.au.