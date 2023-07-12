  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Singleness in the Church
    Singleness in the Church
    For Our Elders: A Sermon preached at Tuggeranong UCA on 9 July 2023
    For Our Elders: A Sermon preached at Tuggeranong UCA on 9 July 2023
  • Reviews
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    A well-weaved web
    A well-weaved web
  • News
  • Events
Home
Preachfest early bird special finishes soon

Preachfest early bird special finishes soon

The PreachFest early bird special finishes on 31 July.

Taking place from 1 to 3 November, PreachFest is a festival focusing on the vocation of preaching. People gather from around Australia to hear from preachers and learn more about the craft.

Stan Grant and Amy-Jill Levine will be the event’s keynote speakers.

Preachfest will take place across locations in Sydney and Melbourne. St Stephen’s Uniting Church hosts the Sydney event, while Melbourne’s will take place in Wesley Church. Some parts of the event will also be available to stream online.

As well as the keynote speakers, guest speakers will include Megan Powell Du Toit and Michael Jensen (the hosts of the With All Due Respect podcast), Sally Douglas – Associate Lecturer and Honorary Research Associate at Pilgrim Theological College, and Uniting Church President Elect Charissa Suli.

Preachfest takes place from 1 to 3 November. For more information about Preachfest, visit the official website here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top