Preachfest early bird special finishes soon

The PreachFest early bird special finishes on 31 July.

Taking place from 1 to 3 November, PreachFest is a festival focusing on the vocation of preaching. People gather from around Australia to hear from preachers and learn more about the craft.

Stan Grant and Amy-Jill Levine will be the event’s keynote speakers.

Preachfest will take place across locations in Sydney and Melbourne. St Stephen’s Uniting Church hosts the Sydney event, while Melbourne’s will take place in Wesley Church. Some parts of the event will also be available to stream online.

As well as the keynote speakers, guest speakers will include Megan Powell Du Toit and Michael Jensen (the hosts of the With All Due Respect podcast), Sally Douglas – Associate Lecturer and Honorary Research Associate at Pilgrim Theological College, and Uniting Church President Elect Charissa Suli.

Preachfest takes place from 1 to 3 November. For more information about Preachfest, visit the official website here.