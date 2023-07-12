  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Singleness in the Church
    Singleness in the Church
    For Our Elders: A Sermon preached at Tuggeranong UCA on 9 July 2023
    For Our Elders: A Sermon preached at Tuggeranong UCA on 9 July 2023
  • Reviews
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    A well-weaved web
    A well-weaved web
  • News
  • Events
Home
Pray.com Launches ‘Kids’ Bible in a Year’

Pray.com Launches ‘Kids’ Bible in a Year’

 Pray.com, has announced the launch of “Kids’ Bible in a Year” with Julie Jeffress Sadler, an educational monthly learning subscription for children. “Kids’ Bible in a Year,” an iHeart podcast, features a series teachings.   

Max Bard is Pray.com’s VP of Content.

“Parents are always on the look-out for great new resources to help grow their children’s faith and knowledge of the Bible,” Mr Bard said.

“We created this series to help families paint a clear picture of who God is, what He’s like and just how much He loves all of his children.”

Voiced by Julia Jeffress Sadler and featuring more than 200 biblical stories, “Kids’ Bible in a Year” runs chronologically  through the Bible.   

As a licensed counsellor, podcaster, and author, Sadler connects with millions of Christians each week across her many media properties. She has a heart of compassion for people to know the transformational love of God through the Bible. 

“I am absolutely honoured to be hosting this incredible show that helps children adventure through the Bible and know Jesus as their Savior,” said Ms Sadler.

In addition to “Kids’ Bible in a Year,” Pray.com hosts podcasts from Christian pastors and speakers, meditative and reflective prayers and resources to aid listeners on spiritual growth. Pray.com podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts.  

Find “Kids’ Bible in a Year” and other prayer and faith-based audio content at www.pray.com/podcasts, on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.  

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top