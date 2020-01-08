Play as Jesus in New Video Game

An upcoming videogame gives players the ability to play as Jesus.

Polish developer PlayWay released a trailer for the game on 6 December. The title has no release date at the time of writing, but is said to be arriving on Steam “soon”. No other platforms have been announced as yet.

Despite garnering a mixed reaction from Christian audiences so far, I am Jesus Christ appears to be a sincere effort from Playway to provide players with an experience of Jesus’ story.

The trailer shows that the game is similar in style to first-person role-playing action games like Skyrim. The game allows players to recreate key scenes from the Gospels, with the trailer showing players healing the blind, viewing the crucifixion from Jesus’ perspective, and rolling away from the stone in Jesus’ tomb. It has been viewed over 410,000 times.

The game’s description on Steam calls the title “a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament in the Bible.”

“Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?”



I am Jesus Christ is far from the first game to provide players with the chance to play out key biblical scenes, with Super Noah’s Ark using the Doom engine to take players through the Noah story in the early 90s. A recently launched Kickstarter campaign for a VR experience draws on the tools of gamification to allow players to experience the Bible’s world.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor