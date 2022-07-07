  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
    ‘No religion’ part of ongoing trend, but not whole story
    ‘No religion’ part of ongoing trend, but not whole story
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Parliament of the World’s Religions condemns Roe v. Wade overturning

Parliament of the World’s Religions condemns Roe v. Wade overturning

The Parliament of the World’s Religions has issued a statement saying that the interfaith organisation is, “deeply disturbed by the United States Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” 

The Supreme Court decision, announced on 24 June, overturns Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. As a result, abortion will now be a matter for state legislators.

While conservative groups have welcomed the news as a victory for the rights of unborn children, the Parliament of the World’s Religions statement argues that the decision imposes religious beliefs on a pluralist, secular society.

“Among the world’s religions and also within individual traditions there are a wide range of views on when personhood begins and no general consensus exists,” the Parliament’s statement read.

“But the effect of Dobbs is the imposition by the government of the beliefs of some religious groups on members of other faiths, the unaffiliated, and those whose deep moral values are not rooted in religion, who do not share these beliefs. It thus directly affects those, especially women, who are no longer free to live in accord with their own traditional religious teachings and long-held moral values.”

“The imposition by the government of the moral values of some religions on others is in direct contravention to the fundamental values of the Parliament as well as freedom of religion and the separation of Church and State enshrined by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Our concerns were deepened by the Supreme Court’s decision of Kennedy v. Bremerton which further erodes the separation between Church and State.”

“As a multi-religious society and world, it is important that no religious tradition impose its moral or ethical values on others’ religious beliefs through the agency of the government. Such a fundamental principle assures that those who differ are free to practice the values of their own faith confident that, just as they may not impose their view on others, so the views of others will not be imposed on them.”

The next Parliament of the World’s Religions meeting takes place in Chicago from 14 to 18 August 2023. For more information, visit the official website.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

#ReadThis We have recently shared very interesting…
Karina Kreminski is the founder of Neighbourhood M…
The Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List came out on…
The Dish is a charitable organisation begun by mem…
Happy Anniversary! 🥳 On 11 July, Mission Australia…
Yes, actions on #climatechange are important, and…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top