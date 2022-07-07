  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
    ‘No religion’ part of ongoing trend, but not whole story
    ‘No religion’ part of ongoing trend, but not whole story
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
National School Chaplaincy Association welcomes budget wellbeing measure

National School Chaplaincy Association welcomes budget wellbeing measure

The National School Chaplaincy Association (NSCA) has commended the Federal Government on its decision to consider the health and wellbeing of Australians when planning the upcoming budget.

NSCA spokesperson Peter James said the announcement shows that Australia is prioritising holistic outcomes when considering policy.

“A society that is healthier both physically and mentally doesn’t just benefit Australia socially but it makes economic sense, as it is always cheaper to prevent problems than fix them,” he said.

He argued that the National School Chaplaincy Program was an example of a preventative measure, and said he supports it being evaluated against wellbeing outcomes.

The National School Chaplaincy Program was introduced by the Howard Liberal Government in 2006. The policy has been politically contentious, with critics arguing that the policy takes public funding to religious organisations and that chaplains lack training in mental health.

The NSW Teachers Federation has launched a campaign to demand that funding allocated to the program be redirected to employing more school counsellors with teaching qualifications and experience.

The Federation’s Jack Galvin Waight recently presented at the union’s annual conference.

“The School Chaplaincy Program is one of our biggest secular breaches and is a waste of tax payer money,” he said.

“Record funding to chaplains and religious schools has not occurred by accident; a small but organised religious lobby has influenced our public life, institutions, and policy,” he said. “This lobby has taken an active interest in public education. And it is time that we, as a nation and union take a respectful interest in religion in schools too.”

Mr James, however, said that the chaplaincy model ensures that students are directed to professional help by chaplains.

“The school chaplaincy program is sometimes misrepresented by those with an ideological bias, but the fact is that chaplains are fully qualified in the youth work model of care that underpins both chaplaincy and student welfare work,” Mr James said.

“Within this model chaplains are trained to national standards in how to recognise mental health issues, and how to ensure students with such issues connect with other care professionals.”

Mr James said the model is tested and proven, and said that the NSCA  will release a recent study that demonstrates Australia’s school chaplaincy program contributes to youth wellbeing outcomes.

He also noted that importantly, chaplains are qualified to meet the spiritual dimension of care and personal development that is a recognised part of Australia’s educational goals.

The Albanese Labor Government will hand down its first budget in October.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

#ReadThis We have recently shared very interesting…
Karina Kreminski is the founder of Neighbourhood M…
The Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List came out on…
The Dish is a charitable organisation begun by mem…
Happy Anniversary! 🥳 On 11 July, Mission Australia…
Yes, actions on #climatechange are important, and…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top