Noel Williams inducted as Barwon Bush Patrol Chaplain
On Saturday, 9 July, Rev. Noel Williams was inducted as the Barwon Bush Patrol Chaplain with Frontier Services. In a service at Narrabri Uniting Church, Rev. Simon Hansford, and congregation members were on hand to induct Rev. Williams into this ministry
Rev. Williams brings decades of ministry experience to the role, including as a chaplain to the RAAF.
With years of firsthand experience as a farmer, he will provide support to a region where isolation is widespread and people are experiencing drought.
“My heart is in the land and with the farming community,” Rev. Williams said.
The Barwon Patrol stretches west from Narrabri out outback NSW and is the Uniting Church’s presence in this area.
The patrol is supported by Presbyteries and Saltbush within the Synod of NSW and the ACT.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Safe Church Training - Several dates & placesSat, 18th Jun 2022 - Sat, 13th Aug 2022
History, Truth Telling, and The Uluru Statement from the HeartThu, 21st Jul 2022
Women in Ministry retreatSun, 24th Jul 2022 - Wed, 27th Jul 2022
Celtic Britain & Ireland PilgrimageWed, 7th Sep 2022 - Tue, 27th Sep 2022
Transforming Practices - Pastoral and Professional SupervisionFri, 7th Oct 2022
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.