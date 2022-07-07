Noel Williams inducted as Barwon Bush Patrol Chaplain

On Saturday, 9 July, Rev. Noel Williams was inducted as the Barwon Bush Patrol Chaplain with Frontier Services. In a service at Narrabri Uniting Church, Rev. Simon Hansford, and congregation members were on hand to induct Rev. Williams into this ministry

Rev. Williams brings decades of ministry experience to the role, including as a chaplain to the RAAF.



With years of firsthand experience as a farmer, he will provide support to a region where isolation is widespread and people are experiencing drought.



“My heart is in the land and with the farming community,” Rev. Williams said.



The Barwon Patrol stretches west from Narrabri out outback NSW and is the Uniting Church’s presence in this area.

The patrol is supported by Presbyteries and Saltbush within the Synod of NSW and the ACT.