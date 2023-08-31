Outpace Kidney disease

In October, participants in Kidney Health Australia’s Red Socks Run will pound the pavement and raise vital funds and awareness as part of this year’s Red Socks Run.

Having gone through a major health scare as a child, actress Michala Banas said she knows all too well the importance of kidney health.

“It’s such an easy thing to keep an eye on,” she said.

“The next time you’re at a doctor’s appointment just ask them to check your kidney function with a simple test. That kind of stuff can really save you down the line because once it’s too late, it’s really too late.”

Around two million adult Australians are living with chronic kidney disease, but 1.8 million remain unaware they have the condition. People can lose 90% of their kidney function without experiencing symptoms and the invisible nature of the disease means that early diagnosis is vital.

Kidney Health Australia CEO, Chris Forbes, said kidney disease had a massive impact on those affected, with many people plugged into a life-depending dialysis machine an average of 60 hours per month just to stay alive.

“The Red Socks Run 60km challenge is a way of stepping into the shoes, or socks, of someone sitting in a dialysis chair for 60 hours a week, and helps shine a stronger light on one of Australia’s least known chronic conditions,” he said.

Participants in the Red Socks Run can run, walk, or ride 60km or create a team of friends or colleagues to inspire one another.

Mr Forbes said the challenge is inspired by the courageous people living with kidney failure who require life-saving dialysis.

“During dialysis treatment, people’s bodies get extremely cold, especially their feet. This is why we are asking people to buy the special Red Socks in their honour and get involved in the Red Socks Run.”



“Kidney disease seems to be the least known of all chronic conditions. People don’t realise just how vital their kidneys are. I’m urging all Australians to raise awareness of kidney disease, buy some socks and help us raise funds for this lesser-known condition.”

On average, 66 Australians will die every day with kidney disease, for which there is no cure.

For more information on the Red Socks Run, and to register, visit the official website here.